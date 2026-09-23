Ohtani To Return To Dodgers' Lineup Tonight

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will make his return to the lineup tonight (Wednesday, September 23) against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have activated the two-way standout from the 15-day injured list after he took time to rest his nagging knee and biceps injuries. Ohtani will serve as the designated hitter for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, as he is currently unable to pitch.

Ohtani's return comes at a crucial time for the Dodgers, who are looking to solidify their position in the National League West. According to MLB.com, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Ohtani is now in a better physical state, rating him an "eight or a nine" on a scale of one to ten. Ohtani has been progressing well in his hitting, having taken 30-40 swings off a Trajekt machine, which simulates real pitchers.

Despite his recent struggles at the plate, Ohtani remains a key player for the Dodgers. Before his injuries, he recorded a .902 OPS and hit a team-leading 30 home runs. In his last 24 games before going on the injured list, Ohtani hit .198 with 34 strikeouts. ABC7 reported that Roberts plans to play Ohtani in every remaining game to help him reacclimate to major league pitching.

The Dodgers have managed to maintain a strong record in Ohtani's absence, going 13-3 in the last 16 games. As they prepare for the playoffs, Ohtani's return as a designated hitter is expected to bolster their lineup. The Dodgers are also considering roster adjustments, with outfield prospect Josue De Paula potentially being sent down to make room for Ohtani.

For tonight's game, the Dodgers will face the Padres with right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and available on the MLB app.