Panthers Running Back Out Six Weeks After Surgery

The Carolina Panthers' running back, Jonathon Brooks, faces another setback in his career as he undergoes core muscle surgery, sidelining him for six weeks. This development adds to Brooks' injury-plagued history, which includes back-to-back ACL surgeries that restricted him to just three games over his first two NFL seasons.

Brooks' latest injury, a groin issue, initially surfaced during training camp. Despite being cleared to play in the season opener against the Chicago Bears, Brooks re-aggravated the injury during the Panthers' Week 2 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. As reported by Yahoo Sports, Brooks was classified as "week-to-week" before the decision for surgery was made.

Despite these challenges, Brooks remains committed to his recovery. His teammate, Chuba Hubbard, highlighted Brooks' work ethic, stating, "JB is one of the hardest workers I've seen." Brooks himself has expressed a positive outlook, trusting in a higher plan and focusing on the progress he makes each day. He has been actively involved with the team, attending meetings and supporting his teammates from the sidelines.

With Brooks out, the Panthers will rely more heavily on Hubbard, who has been leading the running back unit. Veteran AJ Dillon is expected to back up Hubbard in Brooks' absence. The Panthers are hopeful for Brooks' return, aiming for a comeback that aligns with their main goal of winning the Super Bowl.