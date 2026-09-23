President Trump To Attend Tennessee-Texas Game

By iHeartRadio

September 23, 2026

Tennessee v Ohio State - Playoff First Round
Photo: Jason Mowry / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to attend the Tennessee-Texas football game this Saturday (September 26) in Knoxville. According to Sport-and-State, the president will be present for the key SEC matchup between the 13th-ranked Volunteers and the top-ranked Longhorns. This visit marks the latest in a series of sporting events President Trump has attended this year, following his appearance at the FIFA World Cup final.

The Tennessee-Texas game is anticipated to be a major event, drawing significant attention from both sports fans and political observers. The presence of President Trump is expected to add to the excitement surrounding the game, which features two highly ranked teams in college football.

President Trump's attendance at sporting events has been a notable aspect of his public appearances, as he continues to engage with various communities across the country. The president's interest in sports is well-documented, and his presence at high-profile games often garners media coverage and public interest.

As the game approaches, both teams are preparing for what promises to be a thrilling contest. The Volunteers and Longhorns are both looking to solidify their standings in the SEC, making this game crucial for their respective seasons.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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