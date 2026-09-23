Raiders Tight End To Make Season Debut

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is set to make his season debut this Sunday (September 27) against the New Orleans Saints. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 NFL season after undergoing a meniscus trim in his left knee. However, he returned to practice late last week, signaling his readiness to return to the field.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bowers, who was named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2024, is expected to play in Week 3. The 23-year-old tight end had an impressive rookie season with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. Despite being limited to 12 games last season due to a knee injury, Bowers managed 64 receptions, 680 yards, and seven scores.

The Raiders have started the season strong with a 2-0 record, securing victories over the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, even without their top pass-catcher. Reports suggest that Bowers' return will provide a significant boost to Klint Kubiak's offense, especially with other players like Michael Mayer and Ashton Jeanty already contributing in the passing game.

As the Raiders prepare to face the Saints, Bowers' ability to attack the middle of the field is expected to create additional opportunities for other players, such as Tre Tucker, on the perimeter. His return is anticipated to give quarterback Kirk Cousins another reliable option in critical situations.

Bowers' quick recovery and return to the lineup come at a crucial time for the Raiders, who are looking to maintain their momentum and continue their winning streak as they head into Week 3.