Rapper Ovrkast Reacts After OutKast Sues For Alleged Trademark Infringement
By Tony M. Centeno
September 23, 2026
Ovrkast., an artist from the West Coast who's becoming a popular name in hip-hop, is facing a lawsuit from Atlanta legends OutKast over his stage name.
According to a report AllHipHop published on Tuesday, September 22, the rap duo's trademark company, High Schoolers LLC, is suing the 28-year-old, born Silas Wilson, for alleged breach of agreement, unfair competition, and trademark infringement. In the lawsuit filed in a federal court in Georgia, OutKast's team accused Wilson of failing to honor the terms of an agreement both parties made to change the Oakland native's stage name from "Ovrkast." to "OVERKXST" by July 15, 2026.
Ouch @Outkast https://t.co/rnP4frozh6— Ovrkast. (@ovrkast) September 22, 2026
“Defendant still has not cured his breach and continues to use the OVRKAST mark,” the lawsuit says. “Defendant continues to use the OVRKAST mark with knowledge of Plaintiff’s rights in the famous OUTKAST mark, with knowledge that consumers associate OVRKAST with OUTKAST, and with knowledge that doing so is in breach of the Settlement Agreement.”
Lawyers for OutKast's trademark company allege Wilson agreed to alter his name, but stalled on submitting the paperwork. He also allegedly tried to submit other alternatives that were previously rejected. High Schoolers also claimed Wilson continued to use the problematic name even after he received a breach notice on August 5 and another letter that established August 11 as a deadline to comply.
Wilson shared a one-word response after the news about the lawsuit broke. "Ouch," he wrote on X. "[There's] a lot that I’ve been dealing with emotionally/mentally this past year behind closed doors regarding this whole situation. So before you criticize please remember that I am the newer and younger artist trying to figure my way."
Theres a lot that I’ve been dealing with emotionally/mentally this past year behind closed doors regarding this whole situation. So before you criticize please remember that I am the newer and younger artist trying to figure my way.— Ovrkast. (@ovrkast) September 23, 2026
This isn't the first time he's addressed the similarities between his and OutKast's stage names. The lawsuit cites an interview Wilson did with Rolling Stone in 2025, in which he acknowledges that some people confuse his name with OutKast.
"The worst thing I get is like, 'The n***a think he OutKast.' It’s like, 'No, bro. I wasn’t even thinking about OutKast,'" Wilson said at the time. "Mad n****s do that s**t. They read Ovrkast [as] OutKast. They’re like, oh my God, I thought they said OutKast. And it’s like, it don’t, so…"
High Schoolers, LLC is demanding a jury trial and is also seeking profits generated from Ovrkast's sales. They also want a judge to prohibit Wilson from using any iteration of OVRKAST on social media, merchandise, websites, etc. In addition, they want him to stop performing under the name and destroy any marketing materials and items that have the name on them.