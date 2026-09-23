Rapper Ovrkast Reacts After OutKast Sues For Alleged Trademark Infringement

“Defendant still has not cured his breach and continues to use the OVRKAST mark,” the lawsuit says. “Defendant continues to use the OVRKAST mark with knowledge of Plaintiff’s rights in the famous OUTKAST mark, with knowledge that consumers associate OVRKAST with OUTKAST, and with knowledge that doing so is in breach of the Settlement Agreement.”



Lawyers for OutKast's trademark company allege Wilson agreed to alter his name, but stalled on submitting the paperwork. He also allegedly tried to submit other alternatives that were previously rejected. High Schoolers also claimed Wilson continued to use the problematic name even after he received a breach notice on August 5 and another letter that established August 11 as a deadline to comply.



Wilson shared a one-word response after the news about the lawsuit broke. "Ouch," he wrote on X. "[There's] a lot that I’ve been dealing with emotionally/mentally this past year behind closed doors regarding this whole situation. So before you criticize please remember that I am the newer and younger artist trying to figure my way."

