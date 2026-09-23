Raptors, Leonard Agree On Two-Year Extension

Veteran NBA forward Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a two-year, $115 million contract extension with the Toronto Raptors, bringing him closer to ending his career with the team he helped lead to an NBA title in 2019. The deal includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, according to Leonard's agent, Harrison Gaines. Leonard, 35, was re-acquired by the Raptors from the Los Angeles Clippers this summer after the NBA completed an investigation into salary cap circumvention by his former team.

Leonard's new contract, which could be worth up to $115 million if he plays both seasons, was first reported by ESPN and later confirmed by The Toronto Star and other outlets. The second year of the deal is at Leonard's option. Leonard is coming off a career-high scoring season, averaging 27.9 points for the Clippers in 65 games last year.

The trade that brought Leonard back to Toronto was initially agreed upon on June 30 but was delayed due to the NBA's investigation into the Clippers' alleged salary cap violations. The investigation resulted in severe penalties for the Clippers, including the loss of five first-round draft picks, a $30 million fine, and a one-year suspension for team owner Steve Ballmer. Leonard himself was fined $700,000 but faced no suspension.

In exchange for Leonard, the Clippers received forward Brandon Ingram, guard Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap, and two second-round picks. Leonard, a seven-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, has expressed a desire to finish his career in Toronto, where he previously led the Raptors to their only NBA championship.