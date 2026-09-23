Raz B Pleads Dispatcher For Help With Late Infant Son In Emotional 911 Call

The Atlanta Police Department responded to the B2K singer's home on the morning of September 8th. Raz B and his wife, Mona Li, directed police officers and first responders to their unresponsive three-month-old son. Paramedics pronounced the child dead on the scene. After a search warrant was approved, the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit also arrived to document and collect evidence.



An incident report stated that detectives didn't find any obvious signs of trauma or foul play. The infant's body was sent to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy was performed the following day to determine the exact cause of death. As of this report, the medical examiner listed the cause of death as "pending investigation." When they announced Astro's passing, Raz B and Mona Li said the death of their second son was "unexpected." They welcomed Astro in May and also share an older son, Versai.



Listen to the call here.