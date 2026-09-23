Renee Good's Mother Seeks ICE Accountability After Daughter's Death

Donna Ganger, the mother of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this year, is demanding accountability from the Trump administration. Ganger, a registered Republican who voted for President Donald Trump, expressed her disillusionment with the administration's immigration policies during a public forum hosted by Congressional Democrats. She stated that she initially supported Trump, believing that federal agents would protect U.S. citizens from terrorists.

The incident, which occurred on January 7 during Operation Metro Surge, involved Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, who was shot while driving her SUV. City leaders confirmed she was not a target for arrest, but the administration claimed she attempted to weaponize her vehicle against ICE agents. The shooting, captured on video, has sparked a nationwide debate over the use of force by federal immigration agents.

Ganger, speaking at the forum led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Robert Garcia, emphasized the need for change to prevent similar tragedies. "We need this never, ever to happen again and destroy another family or a community," she said. Her son Brent also testified, along with other families affected by similar incidents.

The shooting has intensified scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement operations. According to Fox23, President Trump described Good's death as "terrible" and "worse" because her parents were his supporters. Meanwhile, PBS reports that Democrats are calling for investigations and policy changes, with some even suggesting the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

As the debate continues, Ganger and other families seek assurance that no other community will endure such a loss. The incident has become a focal point for discussions on immigration policy and the conduct of ICE agents.