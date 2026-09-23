Rome’s Colosseum Closes After Worker Dies in Fall

Rome’s iconic Colosseum was closed to the public on Wednesday (September 23) after a 22-year-old specialist rope worker, Andrea Moretti, died from a fall while installing a new lighting system overnight. The closure marks the first time the ancient amphitheater has shut its doors since the COVID pandemic, according to Italy’s Ministry of Culture.

The accident happened late Tuesday night when Moretti, described by authorities as a "skilled high-altitude rope access worker," was working above the highest point of the Colosseum and fell approximately 32 feet. The Culture Ministry announced that the section where the incident occurred would remain closed, and the entire monument would be inaccessible to visitors for the day. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the fall.

Italy’s Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli expressed deep sorrow, stating, "It is a tragic event that leaves us shocked and stunned," and offered condolences to Moretti’s family for "the senseless death of a young man engaged in work." Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also addressed the tragedy, saying, "For a person to die at the age of 22 is unacceptable and even more so when it happens in the workplace."

The Colosseum, which dates back to the first century under the Roman Empire, is one of the world’s most visited tourist sites, drawing up to 20,000 visitors a day at peak times. Following this week's accident, Italian authorities are focusing on workplace safety and have pledged to fully clarify the cause of the incident. For now, only the affected section remains closed, but the full reopening will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.