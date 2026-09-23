Royal Caribbean To Acquire 50% Stake In Sandals Resorts

Royal Caribbean Group has announced plans to acquire a 50% stake in Sandals Resorts International for $3 billion. The acquisition, expected to close in early 2027, aims to enhance Royal Caribbean's presence in the land-based vacation market. This strategic move will integrate Sandals' 20 resorts, operating under the Sandals and Beaches brands across the Caribbean, into Royal Caribbean's portfolio.

The deal values Sandals Resorts at $6 billion and is seen as a significant step for Royal Caribbean to diversify beyond cruises. According to a statement from CNBC, the cruise line has been focusing on expanding its land-based offerings, which include private destinations for its cruise passengers.

Royal Caribbean's CEO, Jason Liberty, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our partnership with Sandals and Beaches Resorts is an important next step on that journey—bringing together two iconic leading vacation companies to further strengthen and grow one of the most admired resort portfolios in the world."

Reuters reported that the joint venture will be governed by a board under the shared leadership of Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts, and Jason Liberty. The collaboration aims to broaden distribution, deepen guest engagement, and enhance vacation experiences across both portfolios.

The partnership is expected to be accretive to Royal Caribbean's earnings next year, with existing reservations, loyalty programs, and resort operations continuing as usual. The companies will explore opportunities for expansion and innovation, capitalizing on the growing demand for all-inclusive resort experiences.