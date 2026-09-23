Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Tuesday (September 22) that the Ukrainian military has targeted U.S.-linked ships and infrastructure multiple times in recent months. Speaking on "Fox & Friends," Rubio, who also serves as President Trump's national security adviser, emphasized that these incidents were likely not intentional but still need to be addressed. He stressed, "We can't have that happen," highlighting the importance of resolving the issue.

Rubio's remarks come as President Donald Trump aims to end Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, citing the need for stability in the region. The Secretary of State did not provide specific details about the targeted ships or infrastructure. However, reports indicate that in late July, Vice President Vance urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to cease strikes on oil tankers using the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal in Novorossiysk, Russia, as reported by The Financial Times.

The United States has expressed concern over the destabilization of oil markets due to these strikes, urging Ukraine to avoid targeting non-Russian ships not under Kyiv's sanctions. This issue arises as President Trump and President Zelensky are set to meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City to discuss the ongoing conflict and potential resolutions.

Rubio's comments also reflect the growing tension between Washington and Kyiv over military strategies and resource allocation, including disagreements about Patriot interceptor supplies. Despite these challenges, both nations continue to collaborate on military and intelligence efforts to counter Russian advances.