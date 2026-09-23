Scientists Detect Radio Signals From An Exoplanet For The First Time Ever

For the first time, scientists have detected radio signals coming directly from a planet outside our solar system. Using South Africa’s MeerKAT radio telescope array, an international team observed short, repeating bursts of radio waves from Beta Pictoris b, a massive gas giant located about 63 light-years away from Earth.

The discovery marks a significant milestone in astronomy. Previously, radio signals from distant star systems couldn’t be traced to a single planet—only to the broader system, often leaving uncertainty about their exact source. This is the first unambiguous detection of radio emissions directly linked to an exoplanet rather than its host star.

The radio waves are not a sign of alien life, but are believed to come from powerful auroras on Beta Pictoris b. These auroras are produced when high-energy charged particles interact with the planet’s strong magnetic field and upper atmosphere, much like the northern lights on Earth. By comparing radio images with precise positions of distant quasars as reference points, researchers were able to pinpoint that the signal matched the position of Beta Pictoris b.

The findings offer more than just a glimpse into the planet’s activity. The strength of Beta Pictoris b’s magnetic field was measured at thousands of times greater than Earth's, providing the first direct measurement of an exoplanet’s magnetic field. This strong field, along with the rapid rotation of the planet (it completes a spin in just eight to nine hours), fits predictions for young, massive giant planets. Researchers believe such magnetic fields could play a role in protecting planetary atmospheres and may influence whether the planet could support life in the future.

The research team, led by Kevin Ortiz Ceballos at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, hopes to apply these techniques to other giant exoplanets in nearby star systems. As next-generation radio observatories become available, even fainter signals from more distant exoplanets may soon be detected. For now, Beta Pictoris b stands out as the first exoplanet with a confirmed direct radio signature, opening a new window into the study of worlds beyond our solar system.