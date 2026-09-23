Seahawks Accused Of Spying On Broncos In 2024

By iHeartRadio

September 23, 2026

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
Photo: Soobum Im / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald recently revealed a past conflict with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who accused the Seahawks of spying on his team during preparations for the 2024 season opener. The issue came to light during Macdonald's appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," where he explained that Payton's allegations were based on the Seahawks using publicly available fan-generated videos from the Broncos' training camp.

Macdonald stated that the Seahawks threatened legal action against the Broncos if they went public with the accusations. The Seahawks eventually won the game 26-20, holding Denver to 231 total yards. According to Macdonald, the situation was resolved after the season ended, but it felt like a "Cold War" during the season.

The incident has resurfaced as the Seahawks and Broncos prepare to face off again in Week Six of the current season. The revelation has added tension to the upcoming game, scheduled for Thursday, October 15. Macdonald's comments have sparked discussions about the use of publicly available information in sports and the potential implications for teams and coaches.

For more details, see the full story on ESPN, Yahoo Sports, and FOX 13 Seattle.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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