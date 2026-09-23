Senate Examines Privacy Concerns Over Flock Cameras

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Wednesday (September 23) to discuss the growing use of Flock cameras across the United States. Led by Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, the hearing focused on the privacy implications of these automated license plate readers. Senator Hawley expressed concerns about the potential loss of privacy for Americans as the use of Flock cameras expands. He emphasized that Americans should not have to accept being constantly monitored by cameras.

The committee heard testimony from several witnesses, including a Florida woman who was wrongfully accused of leaving the scene of a deadly accident due to Flock camera data. This incident highlighted the potential for misuse and errors associated with the technology. According to Roll Call, the hearing is part of a broader investigation into Flock's data collection and retention practices.

Senator Hawley invited executives from Flock Safety and other surveillance companies to testify, although it was unclear if they agreed to attend. The hearing comes amid rising privacy concerns, with reports of police officers using Flock data to stalk individuals. FBI Director Kash Patel testified that the cameras are installed by local jurisdictions and are used by the FBI on a case-by-case basis.

The controversy surrounding Flock cameras has led to bipartisan calls for regulation. Some lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders, are considering legislation to limit the use of AI-powered surveillance. As reported by Politico, the hearing titled "Always Watching: Flock’s Nationwide AI Surveillance Network" aimed to address these concerns.

Flock Safety, founded in 2017, markets its technology as a tool for crime prevention. However, the company's practices have come under scrutiny, with critics arguing that the widespread surveillance network poses a threat to privacy and civil liberties. Courthouse News reported that the company is valued at over $7 billion and is backed by conservative venture capitalist Peter Thiel.