Tay Keith's Estate Reportedly Owes Nearly $200,000 To Creditors

Meanwhile, Bank of America filed two legal complaints over an outstanding balance of $115,353.56 that Chambers allegedly used to buy a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS. The producer's estate includes a massive car collection that Chambers left behind, including a Mercedes-Maybach and a Lamborghini. He had no spouse or children and didn't have a written will. His estate also includes several personal assets like bank accounts, money market accounts, music publishing interests, his music catalog, his trademark, and other royalties.



Tay Keith was found dead inside his apartment in Nashville last month. Police discovered the artist's lifeless body after his girlfriend called 911 for a wellness check. She told them that she got worried after he texted her to visit him and went radio silent for 24 hours afterward. She said she went to his home, knocked on the door, and called him repeatedly but never got a response.



The girlfriend also told the dispatcher that he had a history of high blood pressure and breathing issues. An autopsy report recently confirmed Chambers had ketamine and mitragynine, which is a main component of kratom, in his body when he died. A medical examiner ruled that the toxic effects from the legal substance caused his death.