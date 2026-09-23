Taylor Swift Is Ready For Her 'Encore' In 4 New 'Life Of A Showgirl' Songs

"Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs," she said. "I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made."

The project features four brand new songs that expand on her Showgirl era, "Patient Zero," "Pink Clouding," "Babylon" and "Cleveland!," the latter of which is seemingly a nod to her husband Travis Kelce, who is from Cleveland, Ohio."

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore drops September 25.