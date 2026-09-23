Taylor Swift Is Ready For Her 'Encore' In 4 New 'Life Of A Showgirl' Songs
By Sarah Tate
September 23, 2026
The show must — still — go on!
On Wednesday (September 23), Taylor Swift announced on Instagram that an encore edition of her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, which features four new songs and drops on Friday. The announcement comes one day after she revealed her upcoming new single "Patient Zero" following a cryptic countdown on her website.
In a heartfelt cation, paired with new album artwork of the singer in a glam gold mini dress, Swift revealed that the new songs came from a place of "pure gratitude" as she and collaborators Max Martin and Shellback reflected on response to The Life of a Showgirl nearly one year after its release.
"Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs," she said. "I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made."
The project features four brand new songs that expand on her Showgirl era, "Patient Zero," "Pink Clouding," "Babylon" and "Cleveland!," the latter of which is seemingly a nod to her husband Travis Kelce, who is from Cleveland, Ohio."
The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore drops September 25.