Teachers Push Back On Ten Commandments In Schools

Teachers in several U.S. states, including Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Alabama, are challenging laws that require the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. These mandates have sparked controversy, with some educators suing or refusing to display the posters. At least two Texas teachers have resigned in protest. Proponents argue that the commandments reflect America's legal and historical heritage, while opponents claim they violate the First Amendment's Establishment Clause.

In Texas, a deeply divided federal appeals court ruled that public schools can display the Ten Commandments, setting up a potential landmark case for the U.S. Supreme Court. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 9-8 decision, held that the Texas law, S.B. 10, does not violate the First Amendment. The court's majority argued that the law aligns with historical practices and does not constitute a religious establishment. However, the dissenting judges believe the law clearly violates the Establishment Clause.

In Arkansas, a federal judge recently struck down a similar law, stating that displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms serves no educational purpose and violates the separation of church and state. The decision is currently under appeal. Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas plans to appeal the Fifth Circuit's ruling to the Supreme Court, which is expected to consider the case this fall.

The Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and other advocacy groups argue that these laws amount to state-sponsored religious indoctrination. They emphasize that the government should not endorse a particular faith in public schools. As legal battles continue, the issue remains a contentious topic, with significant implications for the interpretation of the First Amendment.