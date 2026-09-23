Zara Larsson Says She’s ‘Not Ready’ To Leave Her ‘Midnight Sun’ Era

Zara Larsson isn't ready to say goodbye to her Midnight Sun era just yet.

During an exclusive iHeartRadio album preview celebrating her new remix album, Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, Larsson revealed that Charli XCX's approach to Brat helped inspire her to keep expanding the world she created with Midnight Sun.

"She just had the biggest year ever of her career," Larsson said, praising Charli's album campaign as "so smart and well done."

The pop singer explained that she loved the idea that releasing an album doesn't have to mean eventually abandoning it for the next project.

"There's infinite possibilities," she said. "Keep doing new versions of a song that you love and exploring what that would sound like."

That philosophy helped shape Girls Trip, which allowed Larsson to reimagine her songs alongside other artists. She said hearing new productions and verses can "expand" the world of an existing album.

And while Larsson has already returned to the studio to write new material, fans shouldn't expect her to leave Midnight Sun behind immediately.

"I'm just not ready to leave Midnight Sun yet," she admitted, adding that the sound still feels "very authentic and genuine" to who she is as an artist.