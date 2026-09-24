Americans' Positive View Of Socialism Hits Record 43% In Gallup Poll

For the first time since Gallup began tracking these opinions in 2010, forty-three percent of Americans now say they have a positive view of socialism, according to a new poll released Wednesday (September 23). The survey also shows that while socialism’s favorability has risen, it still ranks below capitalism and free enterprise, but now sits ahead of big business in public opinion. Small business remains the most positively viewed economic concept, with ninety-five percent of Americans expressing approval.

The latest Gallup poll, conducted August 3–24 with a nationally representative sample of 1,200 adults, highlights shifting attitudes across political and demographic groups. As reported by Gallup, the recent uptick in positive views of socialism comes primarily from political independents, whose approval jumped from thirty-seven percent last year to forty-five percent this year. Democrats’ positive view of socialism remains steady at sixty-five percent, while Republicans’ approval stands below fifteen percent.

Generational differences are also pronounced. Adults aged eighteen to thirty-four are more likely to view socialism positively (fifty-seven percent) compared to capitalism (forty-three percent). In contrast, Americans fifty-five and older favor capitalism (sixty-five percent) over socialism (thirty-four percent). Those aged thirty-five to fifty-four rate both systems about the same.

Other divides appear by gender, income, and party affiliation. Men tend to be more positive about capitalism, while women lean toward socialism. Higher-income Americans are more favorable to capitalism and free enterprise, whereas lower-income Americans show equal favorability toward socialism and capitalism.

While the rise in socialism’s popularity has sparked political debate—especially in the context of recent Democratic primary victories by socialist-backed candidates—Gallup’s findings indicate no wholesale movement away from market-oriented principles. Small business and free enterprise continue to enjoy broad support, including among younger Americans and Democrats. However, positive views of big business, capitalism, and free enterprise have all declined over the past decade, while socialism’s image has improved by seven points.

The poll results come with a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points. As Americans head into the 2026 election cycle, these shifting attitudes may continue to influence political debates and party strategies.