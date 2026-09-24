Beach Boys Suddenly Cancel Upcoming Concerts On Eve Of Tour Return

The Beach Boys have canceled several more concerts just one day before their tour was expected to resume.

The legendary band’s Thursday (Sept. 24) performance in West Springfield, Mass., is no longer listed as an active event on the venue’s website.

Shows scheduled for Friday (Sept. 25) in Quakertown, Pa., and Sunday (Sept. 27) in Myrtle Beach, S.C., have also been canceled. No official explanation from the Boys for the cancellations has been announced.

The latest changes come after the "God Only Knows" hitmakers postponed summer tour dates in July so frontman Mike Love could take time to “recharge.”

“We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September,” the iconic rock group said at the time.

The Beach Boys are currently slated to return to the stage in October, with upcoming dates listed on their official website. The tour coincides with the 60th anniversary of the band’s landmark 1966 album, Pet Sounds.