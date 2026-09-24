DC US Attorney Announces New Fraud Division

Washington, DC U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the formation of a new division aimed at combating fraud against the federal government. The Fraud and Asset Recovery Division, unveiled on Wednesday (September 23), will focus on investigating and recovering taxpayer money lost to fraudulent activities. The division will bring together federal prosecutors, investigators, auditors, and support staff to handle cases under the False Claims Act and other civil fraud matters.

According to Pirro, the creation of this division is intended to enhance enforcement efforts against individuals and companies accused of defrauding federal agencies and programs. "This new Fraud and Asset Recovery Division will reinforce and consolidate our resources to hold fraudsters accountable and recover taxpayer dollars," Pirro stated.

The establishment of this division involves reallocating resources from the existing Affirmative Civil Enforcement unit, which faced limitations due to the Civil Division’s defensive workload. Dan Schiffer will lead the division as chief, with Sean Tepe serving as deputy chief.

The new division's efforts align with ongoing initiatives to safeguard federal resources and ensure accountability for fraudulent activities. The office anticipates that this strategic focus will streamline processes and enhance the effectiveness of fraud investigations and asset recovery.