Dove Cameron Marries Damiano David In Italian Wedding Ceremony

Dove Cameron and Damiano David are married!

The "Boyfriend" singer, 30, and the Måneskin frontman, 27, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the historic Town Hall in Montalcino, Tuscany, in Italy on Thursday (September 24), less than a year after they confirmed their engagement, People reports.

The bride and groom said "I do" at the Palazzo dei Priori, both wearing light-colored suits for the special occasion, per E! News. Cameron looked radiant in an oversized white jacket, cinched at the waist with a belt, over a sheer white shirt and tie paired with a draping cape while her new husband chose a cream double-breasted suit with a beige silk scarf. For her bouquet, Cameron chose a bundle of white calla lilies tied together with lace.

The Descendants alum and the Italian rocker confirmed their engagement January 2026 after two years of dating, months after first sparking rumors they were heading down the aisle. Cameron shared new details about her then-fiancé's proposal in an interview with Vogue in January, revealing that the "very sweet" moment happened in October 2025.

"For the actual proposal, I wasn't wearing any makeup," she said. "I was completely barefaced, 'cause I had no idea that it was gonna be that day. It was very sweet in that way because I am typically very made-up, done-up. I have fun experimenting with that stuff. But in this case, I was just in my big T-shirt, slightly damp hair, and no makeup."

Congratulations to the happy couple!