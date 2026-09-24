Extension Talks Between Knicks And Towns Hit A Standstill

Negotiations for a contract extension between the New York Knicks and star center Karl-Anthony Towns have reached an impasse. According to ESPN, discussions have stalled as the Knicks prepare for the upcoming training camp. Towns, who turns 31 in November, is eligible for a four-year, $276 million extension, but no agreement has been reached.

The Knicks, fresh off their first NBA title in 53 years, face financial constraints due to the looming second apron, a salary cap threshold that imposes severe penalties. Team owner James Dolan has expressed a desire to avoid crossing this threshold, which has already led to the departure of valuable backup center Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics.

Towns, a key player in the Knicks' championship run, averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists last season. However, his current contract, which includes a $57 million salary this season and a $61 million player option for 2027-28, complicates extension talks. The Knicks are reportedly seeking to offer less per year in exchange for more guaranteed money over multiple years, but Towns may not be willing to accept such a discount.

The Knicks also face potential contract extensions for swingman Josh Hart and future extensions for Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby. As reported by Yahoo Sports, the second apron poses a significant challenge for the Knicks in retaining their championship roster.

Despite the stalled talks, ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggests that a deal could still be reached, provided Dolan's stance on the second apron remains flexible. Towns has expressed a desire to stay in New York, but if Dolan's edict remains non-negotiable, Towns may explore max contract offers elsewhere. As HITC reports, Towns' decision will be pivotal in determining the Knicks' ability to maintain their core team.