Fifth Grade Teacher And Student Die During Nature Reserve Field Trip

A fifth-grade teacher and a student from Borlaug Elementary School in Coralville died during a field trip at the Macbride Nature Recreation Area near Iowa City, school officials and investigators confirmed. Hannah Jorgensen, age 24, and Ahmed Osman, a 10-year-old student, were on a School of the Wild trip when the tragedy occurred on Tuesday (September 22) at the Coralville Reservoir spillway.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called around noon after reports of two people in the water. First responders recovered Jorgensen from the reservoir that afternoon and pronounced her dead at the scene. The search for Osman continued through the evening and resumed on Wednesday (September 23), when his body was found and recovered from the water at around 1:24 p.m. As detailed by the Iowa City Community School District, both were participating in a hands-on outdoor education program run by the University of Iowa’s College of Education.

Authorities have not said how the teacher or student ended up in the water, and the circumstances behind their deaths remain under investigation, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. The Coralville Reservoir, created by the 1,400-foot-wide Coralville Dam, is known for its depth, reaching up to 40 feet, and is a popular site for outdoor education and recreation.

In response, the Iowa City Community School District has canceled all School of the Wild field trips for the foreseeable future, and the University of Iowa has suspended the program entirely. School officials have made counselors available to students and staff grieving this loss. In a statement, the district said, "Hannah and Ahmed were deeply valued members of our school district community, and their loss is being felt throughout Borlaug and across our district."

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds offered condolences and support, stating, "This unimaginable loss touches the entire Borlaug Elementary community and Iowa City School District. Please know that Iowans across our state are standing with you in the difficult days ahead."

The investigation into the cause of the drownings is ongoing. The school board also canceled its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night and announced continued support for those affected.