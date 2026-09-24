Former NC State Doctor Accused Of Abusing Athletes

North Carolina State University's former sports medicine director, Robert Murphy, faces serious accusations of sexual assault against student-athletes. Murphy was arrested on Wednesday night (September 23), following his indictment on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors allege that Murphy engaged in unwanted sexual contact with male athletes under the guise of providing medical treatment.

The case has prompted nearly three dozen former Wolfpack athletes to pursue a civil lawsuit against Murphy and the university. The lawsuit highlights the alleged abuse and seeks accountability from the institution for failing to protect its athletes.

The allegations against Murphy have brought attention to broader issues of sexual and interpersonal violence within collegiate sports. The NCAA has emphasized the importance of prevention and education efforts to create safer environments for student-athletes. They provide resources and tools to help member schools address these challenges and support those affected by sexual violence.