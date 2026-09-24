ICE Officers Mistakenly Detain U.S. Citizen, Leaving Him Injured

In Evanston, Illinois, a video has emerged showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers mistakenly detaining a U.S. citizen and leaving him injured on the ground. The incident occurred on Sunday morning (September 20) during a federal immigration operation. The Evanston Police Department responded to reports of two men arguing and found the man, an Evanston resident, lying on the ground with injuries to his head, neck, and teeth.

According to CNN, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that the man was "not cooperative and refused to identify himself" initially. However, once he identified himself, ICE agents left the scene. The video, obtained by CNN, shows the struggle between the man and ICE agents, with the man repeatedly stating, "I'm a U.S. citizen."

The incident is part of "Operation Midway Blitz," a controversial immigration crackdown that began during President Donald Trump's second term. This operation has faced criticism and legal challenges due to its aggressive tactics. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, representing Evanston, criticized the Trump administration for the incident and emphasized the need for accountability.

The Evanston Police Department is investigating the incident, preserving body camera footage, and interviewing witnesses. They have not yet presented the case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Meanwhile, the injured man was taken to a local hospital, where his injuries were documented.

This mistaken detention occurred on the same day as another incident involving ICE in Austin, Texas, where an officer shot Wilber Rafael Garces Perez. The situation in Evanston has sparked further debate over the methods used by ICE officers in their operations.