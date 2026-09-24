Indianapolis Police Officers Face Charges For License Plate Reader Misuse

Five officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have been charged with fraud, misconduct, and, in one case, stalking, following an investigation into the misuse of the department’s automated license plate reader technology. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday, after the IMPD identified suspicious activity during internal audits in August and September 2026 and referred the matter for criminal investigation.

According to court records, the officers—Michael Rogers, Jonathan Schultz, Cassandra Crawley, Matthew Binford, and Abigail Cramer—allegedly used the Flock Safety license plate camera system for personal reasons, tracking individuals including ex-spouses and acquaintances. The most serious allegations involve Schultz, an eighteen-year department veteran, who faces twenty-six charges, including stalking. Investigators say he searched the plates of at least 11 women, including his ex-wife, over a three-year period, and allegedly used information from the system to repeatedly contact and locate them.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office noted that access to the system was revoked for all five officers, and that Cramer has since resigned. The remaining officers have been placed on administrative duty, and Chief Tanya Terry has recommended their termination. In her statement, Chief Terry said, "These individuals’ actions went far beyond a clerical error or a violation of department policy. These actions crossed into criminal conduct and shook the foundation of trust that our agency is built upon."

Mayor Joe Hogsett commented that the alleged misuse "erodes the community’s trust in law enforcement and it violates the sworn oaths these officers took to protect and serve our neighborhoods." He commended the swift action taken by the police department and emphasized the need for continued policy strengthening.

Indiana lawmakers are already drafting legislation to create minimum standards for law enforcement use of license plate readers, including regular audits and enhanced transparency.

The investigation is ongoing, with prosecutors indicating that further charges could follow as more audits are completed.