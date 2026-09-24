J. Cole Finally Debuts First-Ever DREAMER 'Indie 5000' Sneaker

By Tony M. Centeno

September 24, 2026

J. Cole
Photo: Getty Images

J. Cole finally released his long-awaited DREAMER sneakers, but fans only had one day to buy them in person.

On Wednesday, September 23, the Grammy Award-winning rapper made his DREAMER "Indie 5000" sneakers available for purchase during an exclusive event held in Fayetteville, N.C. Fans had to register online before showing up to the location, but couldn't make the actual purchase online. The shoes are manufactured independently and made with authentic Italian materials. The chunky cupsole appears to be inspired by late-1990s and early-2000s basketball shoes with a white leather base and blue/baby blue zig-zag accent panels that go down into the midsole. DREAMER branding appears on the heel and tongue, which you can see below.

"5 years in the making," Cole wrote in his announcement earlier this week. "Took my time to make sure I did it right. Designed, developed and manufactured independently."

Cole's DREAMER sneaker brand has been in the works for quite some time. Following his first sneaker partnership with Puma, The Fall-Off rapper got to work and constructed the sneaker with a team in Italy. Fans got their first peek at the first version of the sneaker in 2022 when Cole appeared on the DREAMER Edition cover for NBA2K23 in 2022. He also rocked the sneakers during Dreamville Fest in 2023, and again during "The Fall-Off World Tour" over the summer. He finally confirmed he was releasing the sneaker during an AMA on his website earlier this year.

Fans were able to purchase the shoes for a cashless payment of $200. They were available in men's sizes 4-13 and women's sizes 6-14.5. Some fans were even lucky enough to get their shoes signed by Cole himself while he attended the event. Take a closer look at the sneakers and his exclusive event below.

J. Cole
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