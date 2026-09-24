J. Cole Finally Debuts First-Ever DREAMER 'Indie 5000' Sneaker

"5 years in the making," Cole wrote in his announcement earlier this week. "Took my time to make sure I did it right. Designed, developed and manufactured independently."



Cole's DREAMER sneaker brand has been in the works for quite some time. Following his first sneaker partnership with Puma, The Fall-Off rapper got to work and constructed the sneaker with a team in Italy. Fans got their first peek at the first version of the sneaker in 2022 when Cole appeared on the DREAMER Edition cover for NBA2K23 in 2022. He also rocked the sneakers during Dreamville Fest in 2023, and again during "The Fall-Off World Tour" over the summer. He finally confirmed he was releasing the sneaker during an AMA on his website earlier this year.