Judge Temporarily Lifts Trump's White House Media Ban

A federal judge has ordered the White House to temporarily restore access for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico after President Donald Trump banned their journalists, accusing them of spreading "fake news." The ruling came early Thursday (September 24) after a legal challenge by the media outlets, which argued that the ban violated their First Amendment rights.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly granted a 14-day temporary restraining order, stating that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in their lawsuit against the Trump administration. According to NBC News, Judge Kelly wrote that the outlets did not receive due process before their credentials were revoked.

President Trump announced the ban on the three news outlets in a Truth Social post last week, citing their negative coverage. The White House argued the ban was necessary for national security, but the judge found this reasoning unconvincing, noting that Trump's initial justification focused on the alleged lack of truthfulness in the outlets' reporting.

The media outlets' lawsuit claims the ban was retaliatory and intended to intimidate other journalists. The BBC reported that the White House had attempted to address due process concerns by allowing the outlets to contest the decision, but the judge's ruling requires immediate restoration of access.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and the press. The White House Correspondents’ Association and other media organizations have supported the lawsuit, emphasizing the importance of press freedom.

The temporary lifting of the ban allows the outlets to cover urgent matters, including the Iran war, the UN General Assembly, and AI regulation debates. The legal proceedings are expected to continue as the administration considers an appeal.