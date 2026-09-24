Lawsuit Claims Florida Woman Died After Eating Tainted Blueberries From Popular Grocery Chain

A Florida family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Publix and food distributor Quirch Foods, alleging that contaminated frozen blueberries caused the death of Karla Mullins and hospitalized her son. The complaint states that the GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries were purchased from a Publix store on Ulmerton Road in Largo. Both Mullins and her son became seriously ill after consuming the product, with Mullins later dying and her son requiring hospital treatment, according to details outlined in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit centers on claims that the frozen blueberries were tainted with E. coli, a type of bacteria that can lead to severe foodborne illness. E. coli outbreaks have been associated with processed and packaged foods, and can pose significant risks, especially to vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, and those with compromised immune systems, as discussed by the National Health Service.

While the legal complaint specifically targets Publix and Quirch Foods for alleged negligence in distributing contaminated products, it also highlights broader food safety concerns. Research published in journals like the Journal of Functional Foods and Foods underscores the importance of strict food processing controls and accurate labeling to prevent such incidents.

Publix and Quirch Foods have not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit. The family is seeking damages for wrongful death and medical costs. As the case moves forward, it may prompt renewed scrutiny of frozen food safety protocols and retailer responsibilities in Florida and beyond.