Man Linked To 1980s Tylenol Murders

A forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Park Dietz, announced a potential breakthrough in the infamous 1982 Tylenol murders during a press conference on Wednesday (September 23) in Boise, Idaho. Dr. Dietz identified a possible suspect, Mathew Betkouski, a chemist who died by suicide in December 1982 beneath a church pew. Betkouski was known for his mental health struggles and was recently identified through DNA evidence.

The Tylenol murders, which occurred in Chicago, involved cyanide-laced capsules that led to seven deaths, prompting the introduction of tamper-resistant packaging for medications. Although police have not named Betkouski as a suspect, Dr. Dietz has shared information with Chicago authorities, suggesting Betkouski's possible involvement. Betkouski lived in multiple states, including California, Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, and Florida, during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Investigators are now examining cold cases involving cyanide or suspicious pills in these states.

According to ABC7 Chicago, Betkouski was known to discuss cyanide and "the perfect crime" with coworkers. He was also found with maps of Chicago and photos placing him in the city in December 1981, though no evidence places him there during the poisonings in September 1982.

The FBI has cautioned against jumping to conclusions, as no direct evidence links Betkouski to the murders. The investigation continues, with authorities in Chicago and Arlington Heights reviewing the case files provided by Idaho officials. The only person ever charged in connection with the case, James Lewis, was convicted of extortion related to the murders but not for the killings themselves.