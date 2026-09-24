Meta Unveils New VR Glasses And Smart Audio Glasses

At the Meta Connect conference in Menlo Park, California, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the company's latest innovations on Wednesday (September 23). Among the highlights were new virtual-reality glasses that resemble sunglasses yet offer the full capabilities of a VR headset. These glasses, priced at $1,300, will be available for purchase in spring 2027. The glasses are lightweight, weighing about 100 grams, and require a wired connection to an external puck for power and processing. They feature eye-tracking and hand gesture controls, eliminating the need for traditional controllers.

Meta also unveiled new audio smart glasses, which lack a camera but allow users to listen to music and interact with an AI agent without headphones. These will be priced around $100 less than Meta's camera-equipped glasses and are set to launch in October.

The VR glasses will support the entire Quest library and Xbox Cloud Gaming, offering a robust gaming experience. They will also feature a "VR Enhanced Cinema" mode, transforming the viewing environment with dynamic effects and spatial audio. Users can expect access to over 100 live sports events and more than 75 games at launch, all playable with hand gestures.

Zuckerberg emphasized the role of AI in Meta's vision, with the Muse AI agent integrated into the glasses. Muse can assist with tasks like planning travel and making reservations, and can be customized to suit user preferences. Additionally, Meta plans to release the Muse Charm, a keychain-sized device offering the full Muse experience, by December.

Despite the excitement surrounding these announcements, Meta's stock dipped slightly by 1.4% in after-market trading, following a significant rally in recent weeks. The company's focus on AI and wearable technology marks a strategic shift towards making AI more accessible and integrated into daily life.