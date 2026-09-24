Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Reportedly Get Married

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been dating since 2019. The couple was going strong until 2021, when they broke up for a brief time due to infidelity on 'Bagg's part. In an interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, the Memphis rapper opened up about his mistakes and how he made up for them.



"I had never been in no real relationship before to where I'm talking to her all night. I'm checking in," he explained. "I made some mistakes. You already know what I'm getting at with that. She ain't take that well and it got crazy. It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. 'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her. But I kept it G, though. 'Yea, I did that. I'm sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.'"



The couple reconciled shortly afterward, but experienced more turmoil when Fletcher suffered a miscarriage. She revealed the traumatic experience during an interview in 2022 after a photo of her pregnant made its way to social media.



Congratulations to Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher on their marriage!