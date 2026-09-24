Mortgage Rates Top Seven Percent In Housing Market Blow

Mortgage rates have surged above seven percent for the first time in nearly two years, impacting the housing market significantly. According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate climbed to 7.03% this week. This marks the fifth consecutive week of rising rates, further straining housing affordability.

The increase in mortgage rates is a critical factor affecting potential homebuyers, as higher rates lead to increased monthly payments, reducing purchasing power. As reported by U.S. Bank, the housing market is already grappling with high borrowing costs and elevated prices, which continue to constrain affordability and sales.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis notes that the current economic environment, characterized by a strong labor market and steady economic growth, supports the housing market. However, the high mortgage rates pose a significant challenge, as they directly influence a buyer's monthly principal-and-interest payments.

As the housing market adjusts to these conditions, potential buyers may find themselves with more negotiating leverage due to increased inventory and longer selling times. Yet, the high monthly payments continue to deter many households from completing a purchase. A sustained recovery in home sales will likely require lower mortgage rates, stronger income growth, or further price adjustments.