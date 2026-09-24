Navy Reports Eight Sailors Attempted Suicide Aboard USS Lincoln

Eight sailors from the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its deployment in the Middle East, according to Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao. Cao disclosed this information in a letter to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, emphasizing that no sailors died by suicide. The USS Abraham Lincoln has been at sea for over 300 days and is now heading back to San Diego.

The disclosure comes amid reports of challenging conditions on the carrier, including food shortages and plumbing issues. Cao's letter, obtained by USA Today, stated that the ship faced supply challenges, reducing meal options temporarily. Despite these issues, Cao assured that meals remained nutritionally balanced.

In response to questions about mental health resources, Cao mentioned that five chaplains and several mental health professionals were available on board to support the sailors. The Navy has denied a mental health crisis but acknowledged the difficulties faced during the deployment.

Senator Gillibrand criticized the Trump administration for initially dismissing concerns about the conditions on the Lincoln. She called the treatment of service members "completely unacceptable" and highlighted the sacrifices made by troops and their families.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was deployed in November 2025 and has been involved in active combat operations, enforcing the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The ship is expected to return to its home port in San Diego soon, having been relieved by the USS George Washington.

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