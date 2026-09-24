Navy Reports Eight Suicide Attempts on USS Abraham Lincoln

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao revealed that eight sailors from the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its extended deployment in the Middle East. Cao disclosed this information in a letter to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, emphasizing that no sailors died by suicide. The aircraft carrier, which has been at sea for over 300 days, is now heading back to its home port in San Diego.

The USS Abraham Lincoln's deployment began on November 21, 2025, and has been marked by challenging conditions, including food shortages and plumbing issues. According to Cao's letter, the ship faced difficulties in resupplying due to its active combat operations in enforcing the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This led to a temporary reduction in meal options, although Cao assured that all meals were nutritionally balanced.

USA Today reported that the Lincoln set a modern Navy record by remaining at sea for over 250 consecutive days without port visits. Cao mentioned that mental health resources, including chaplains and behavioral health technicians, were available on board to support the crew's emotional needs.

Senator Gillibrand criticized the Trump administration's initial dismissal of concerns about the conditions on the Lincoln, calling the treatment of service members "completely unacceptable." The BBC noted that the deployment's extension and combat pressures contributed to the sailors' distress.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was relieved by the USS George Washington and is currently making its way back to the U.S., with stops in Thailand and Guam. The Navy continues to address the challenges faced by the crew and is committed to improving conditions for its service members.

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