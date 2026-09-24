Nearly Half Of Young Voters View Capitalism Negatively

A recent poll by NBC News reveals that nearly half of young voters in the United States have a negative view of capitalism. According to the survey, 47% of respondents aged 18 to 29 expressed unfavorable opinions about capitalism, while 42% viewed socialism positively. This sentiment emerges amid a primary election season featuring the rise of democratic socialist and progressive candidates.

The findings align with broader global trends, such as in Berlin, where young voters have shown strong support for socialist parties. In a recent state election, 43% of 16-24-year-olds voted for the socialist Left Party, a significant increase from previous elections. The election results reflect young people's concerns over issues like affordable housing and education cuts, as reported by DW.

In the U.S., the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the largest socialist organization in the country, has been advocating for policies that prioritize human needs over profits. The DSA supports democratic socialist candidates and campaigns for reforms that empower working people.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also highlighted the importance of focusing on affordability and other key issues to gain voter support, as noted by CNN. As young voters increasingly prioritize issues over party loyalty, their influence on political landscapes continues to grow.