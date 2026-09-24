Netanyahu Addresses UN General Assembly, Drawing Protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Thursday (September 24), amid significant protests and walkouts. As Netanyahu began his speech, several delegations exited the assembly hall, which he described as an act of "moral cowardice." He argued that Israel's actions against Iran have indirectly protected many of the countries whose representatives walked out.

Outside the UN headquarters, hundreds of protesters, including Jewish, Palestinian, Iranian, and Lebanese New Yorkers, gathered to express their opposition to Netanyahu's appearance. The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, included slogans such as "Let Gaza live" and "Fund people not bombs." According to The Guardian, several celebrities, including Susan Sarandon and Chelsea Manning, were detained by the NYPD during the demonstration.

The protests highlighted growing discontent with Israel's military actions in Gaza and the U.S. government's support of Israel. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has been vocal about his opposition to Netanyahu, had previously called for the Israeli leader's arrest over alleged war crimes, though he acknowledged lacking the legal authority to do so.

Inside the assembly, Netanyahu defended Israel's military actions, particularly the targeting of Iran's nuclear facilities, which he claimed was crucial for regional security. He criticized the delegates who walked out, calling their actions hypocritical given the protection Israel provides.

The Palestinian Mission to the UN had urged member nations to stage a collective walkout in protest of Netanyahu's speech. Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered prerecorded remarks, emphasizing Palestinian resilience and rejecting displacement.

The protests and Netanyahu's speech underscore the contentious nature of Israeli policies and their impact on international relations. As tensions continue, further demonstrations are expected throughout the day in New York City.