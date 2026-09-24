Netanyahu To Address UN General Assembly Amid Protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the United Nations General Assembly this afternoon (Thursday, September 24) in New York City. The New York Police Department is preparing for significant protests in Midtown as tensions rise over his visit. This speech follows a heated exchange between Netanyahu and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who accused Netanyahu of being an "architect of genocide" against Palestinians. In response, Netanyahu accused Mamdani of supporting Hamas terrorists and inciting violence against Jewish New Yorkers.

Netanyahu is expected to use his speech to defend Israel's actions and address the ongoing situation in Iran. His address comes after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a fiery speech at the UN on Wednesday, blaming the U.S. and Israel for global instability and accusing them of illegal attacks on Iranian civilians and infrastructure. Pezeshkian's speech marked a historic moment, as no other leader has addressed the UN in person while their country is actively at war with the U.S., as reported by CNBC.

The protests surrounding Netanyahu's visit highlight the ongoing tensions between Israel and various international entities. Recently, the Republic of Ireland faced calls to boycott matches against Israel due to its military actions in Gaza. The Football Association of Ireland ultimately decided to proceed with the matches, citing potential UEFA sanctions and financial losses if they refused, according to a report by the BBC.

As Netanyahu prepares to address the UN, the situation remains volatile, with both supporters and detractors closely watching his statements and the reactions they provoke.