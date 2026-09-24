New Found Glory To Honor Chad Gilbert With Special Disney World Shows

New Found Glory will return to the stage just days after the death of guitarist and co-founder Chad Gilbert.

The band announced it will move forward with six previously scheduled performances at Disney World on Sept. 28 and 29 as a tribute to Gilbert, who died Sept. 20 following a battle with cancer. He was 45.

“Anyone who knew Chad knew he was a massive Disney fan,” the band wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 23). “Our shows at EPCOT were dates he was so excited for, and he was actively planning to be onstage with us there. Taking the stage feels like the right way to honor him, and what he would want us to do."

The rock group will perform from six setlists Gilbert had already created, sharing each setlist on their social media.

Following the Disney performances, the "Catalyst" hitmakers are slated to perform at the Vans Warped Tour in Orlando on Nov. 15.