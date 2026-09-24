Ovrkast Responds To Allegations Made In OutKast’s Trademark Lawsuit

"**For the record, I NEVER signed any agreement," he wrote on X. "I tried my hardest to cooperate with different options every step of the way. This narrative that I’ve done wrong is also wrong. (had to clarify) peace."



High Schoolers alleged Wilson continued to use the problematic name even after he received a breach notice on August 5 and another letter that established August 11 as the final deadline to comply. The company's lawyers also cited an interview Wilson did with Rolling Stone in 2025, in which he acknowledges that some people confuse his name with OutKast. They are demanding a jury trial and seeking profits generated from Ovrkast's sales. They also want a judge to prohibit Wilson from using any iteration of OVRKAST on social media, merchandise, websites, etc. In addition, they want him to stop performing under the name and destroy any marketing materials and items that bear his name.



"[There's] a lot that I’ve been dealing with emotionally/mentally this past year behind closed doors regarding this whole situation," Ovrkast previously shared on X about the lawsuit. "So before you criticize please remember that I am the newer and younger artist trying to figure my way."



Big Boi and Andre 3000 have yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit. However, some fans believe Big Boi acknowledged it while honoring the anniversary of OutKast's double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. See his post and judge for yourself.