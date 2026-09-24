Ovrkast Responds To Allegations Made In OutKast’s Trademark Lawsuit
By Tony M. Centeno
September 24, 2026
Ovrkast is denying a key allegation attorneys made against him in OutKast's recent trademark lawsuit.
The Oakland native was accused of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and breach of agreement in a lawsuit filed by Big Boi and Andre 3000's trademark company, High Schoolers, LLC. The company's attorneys alleged Ovrkast, born Silas Wilson, had signed an agreement to alter his name from "Ovrkast" to "OVERKXST" by July 15. They claim Wilson stalled on filing the paperwork and pitched two alternative names after missing the deadline. After the story broke, the 28-year-old artist felt compelled to clarify that he never signed any agreements to change his stage name.
**For the record, I NEVER signed any agreement. I tried my hardest to cooperate with different options every step of the way. This narrative that I’ve done wrong is also wrong. (had to clarify) peace.— Ovrkast. (@ovrkast) September 23, 2026
"**For the record, I NEVER signed any agreement," he wrote on X. "I tried my hardest to cooperate with different options every step of the way. This narrative that I’ve done wrong is also wrong. (had to clarify) peace."
High Schoolers alleged Wilson continued to use the problematic name even after he received a breach notice on August 5 and another letter that established August 11 as the final deadline to comply. The company's lawyers also cited an interview Wilson did with Rolling Stone in 2025, in which he acknowledges that some people confuse his name with OutKast. They are demanding a jury trial and seeking profits generated from Ovrkast's sales. They also want a judge to prohibit Wilson from using any iteration of OVRKAST on social media, merchandise, websites, etc. In addition, they want him to stop performing under the name and destroy any marketing materials and items that bear his name.
"[There's] a lot that I’ve been dealing with emotionally/mentally this past year behind closed doors regarding this whole situation," Ovrkast previously shared on X about the lawsuit. "So before you criticize please remember that I am the newer and younger artist trying to figure my way."
Big Boi and Andre 3000 have yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit. However, some fans believe Big Boi acknowledged it while honoring the anniversary of OutKast's double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. See his post and judge for yourself.