Packers, Falcons Battle To Begin NFL's Week Three

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons are set to kick off Week Three of the NFL season at Lambeau Field on Thursday night (September 24). The Packers, currently 1-1, are coming off a thrilling overtime victory against the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the Falcons are looking for their first win of the season after starting 0-2, including a significant loss to the Carolina Panthers.

A major storyline for the Falcons is the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who will start against the Packers. Penix has been sidelined since tearing his ACL last November, but after months of rehabilitation, he is ready to take the field. His return comes at a crucial time for Atlanta, which has struggled offensively, failing to reach the red zone in their first two games. Penix's return offers a potential spark for the team.

For the Packers, the game is a chance to make history by breaking the NFL record for consecutive victories in home openers, currently tied at 13 with the 1976-1988 Miami Dolphins. However, Green Bay faces challenges, including injuries to key players like edge rusher Micah Parsons and running back Josh Jacobs. The team also leads the league in penalties, an issue they hope to resolve against the Falcons. The Packers aim to play a cleaner game and improve quarterback Jordan Love's completion rate.

The Falcons, on the other hand, have placed starting cornerback A.J. Terrell on injured reserve, further complicating their defense. Despite these setbacks, Atlanta is hopeful that Penix's return will energize the team. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees expressed confidence in Penix's readiness, noting his improved mobility and arm strength. Penix himself has been eager to return, emphasizing his readiness and determination to help the Falcons turn their season around.