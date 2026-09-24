Penguins Forward's Father Killed By Bear

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko is taking a leave of absence from the team following the tragic death of his father, Alexander Kuzmenko. Alexander reportedly died in a bear attack while on a fishing trip in Siberia earlier this week. The incident has left the hockey community in shock and mourning.

Andrei Kuzmenko, who is 30 years old, practiced with the Penguins on Thursday morning (September 24) before departing for Moscow to be with his family. The Penguins organization has expressed its support for Kuzmenko during this difficult time.

The news of Alexander's death has resonated deeply within the hockey world, highlighting the unpredictable dangers of the wilderness. The Siberian region, known for its vast and remote landscapes, is home to a significant population of bears, which can pose a threat to those venturing into their territory.