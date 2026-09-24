Peter Byrne, Naked Eyes Singer Behind 'Always Something There To Remind Me,' Dies At 74

Peter Byrne, singer and co-founder of the ’80s new-wave band Naked Eyes, has died. He was 74.

Byrne died “peacefully” following a brief illness on Sept. 14 in Los Angeles, per an announcement on the band's X account.

Born in London in 1952, Byrne co-founded Naked Eyes with college friend Rob Fisher in 1982. The group scored its biggest hit with a cover of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s “Always Something There to Remind Me,” which reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo followed it with “Promises, Promises,” which peaked at No. 11.

After Naked Eyes disbanded, Byrne continued working in music, including providing backing vocals on Stevie Wonder’s 1985 hit “Part-Time Lover” and writing music for film and television.

Fisher died in 1999 at age 42. Byrne later released several solo albums and continued performing under the Naked Eyes name.

He is survived by his siblings, his children and his ex-wife, Elena.