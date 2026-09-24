Tee Grizzley's seventh studio album is finally here.

On Friday, September 25, the Detroit native delivered his latest project, They Forgot, via 300 Entertainment. The album comes with 16 tracks including his popular collaborations "Hard Times" with Hurricane Wisdom and "Rain" featuring Ashanti and Skilla Baby. Grizzley kicked off the rollout for his new LP with "No Effort 2" over the summer. The single serves as the sequel to his smash hit off his 2017 album My Moment, which turns 10 next April. To celebrate the album's release, Tee Grizzley dropped the visuals for the 10th installment of his ongoing "Robbery" series.