Rap Rising: Tee Grizzley Drops His New Album 'They Forgot'

By Tony M. Centeno

September 25, 2026

Tee Grizzley's seventh studio album is finally here.

On Friday, September 25, the Detroit native delivered his latest project, They Forgot, via 300 Entertainment. The album comes with 16 tracks including his popular collaborations "Hard Times" with Hurricane Wisdom and "Rain" featuring Ashanti and Skilla Baby. Grizzley kicked off the rollout for his new LP with "No Effort 2" over the summer. The single serves as the sequel to his smash hit off his 2017 album My Moment, which turns 10 next April. To celebrate the album's release, Tee Grizzley dropped the visuals for the 10th installment of his ongoing "Robbery" series.

Prior to "Robbery 10," Tee Grizzley dropped the music video for his latest single "Rain." In the video, Grizzley and Skilla Baby hit the strip club where they make it rain all over the dancers.

Tee Grizzley's "Robbery 10" appears at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh hip-hop tracks also includes new music by Yeat, Cordae & Anderson .Paak, plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Tee Grizzley, They Forgot (Album)

Tee Grizzley
Photo: 300 Entertainment

Your Old Droog, Bread & Butter (Album)

Your Old Droog
Photo: Rem-U-Lak Records/Nature Sounds

DDG, Hit-A-Thon (Album)

DDG
Photo: DDG Entertainment/Epic Records

J.I. The Prince of N.Y., Tears From a Weeping Prince (EP)

J.I. the Prince of N.Y.
Photo: G*Starr Ent

Trae Tha Truth & Mozzy, Still Tapped In (Album)

Trae
Photo: ABN/Mozy Records/EMPIRE

Big Moochie Grape & Zaytoven, GRAPETOVEN (Album)

Big Moochie Grape & Zaytoven
Photo: Paper Route Empire

Kardinal Offishall, Firestarter Vol. 2: Everyday, Sometimes... (Album)

Kardinal Offishal
Photo: Kardinal Offishall

Remy Ma, Alimony (EP)

Alimony
Photo: Reminisce Records/DNA Music Group/Hitmaker

Kirk Franklin featuring Glo-Rilla, "This Time"

G-Eazy featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "JFK"

NoCap, "Angels Smile"

Wynne, "hold my purse" prod. by Conductor Williams

slayr, "remember them days"

Flatbush Zombies/2DEAD Boyz, "Felony Ring"

Sleepy Hallow, "Loaded"

Bktherula featuring underscores, "ADDICTED2U"

Bruiser Wolf featuring Twista, "Barbiturates"

Dolly Babe featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "Pink Blush (Remix)"

Babyface Ray, "Nothing"

Tee Grizzley
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