Seahawks Coach Apologizes For Broncos Comments

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has issued an apology to Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton after a private conversation about illegal scouting claims became public. The incident took place during a taping of 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger,' where Macdonald discussed a 2024 incident, believing it was off the record. However, the clip surfaced on social media on Monday, sparking widespread attention.

Macdonald acknowledged that while his comments were true, they should not have been made on a hot microphone. He expressed regret for the oversight and emphasized the importance of handling media interactions carefully. The Seahawks coach stated, "I learned a valuable lesson in dealing with the media this week."

The Seahawks are currently preparing for their Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Sam Darnold, who suffered a glute injury in the season opener, is expected to return to practice this week, according to Macdonald. The team will decide on his availability for Sunday's game later this week.

In addition to Darnold, several other Seahawks players are dealing with injuries. Running back Jadarian Price, who left Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals with a shoulder injury, is also expected to practice this week. Safety Nick Emmanwori, who recently returned from ankle surgery, will see increased playing time as he continues his recovery.

The Seahawks' next game against the Commanders will be played at Northwest Stadium, marking the Commanders' first home game of the season. The Commanders, led by coach Dan Quinn, are looking to bounce back after a 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.