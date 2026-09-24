Six MLB Playoff Spots Remain Unsettled

With just four days left in the Major League Baseball regular season, six playoff spots are still up for grabs. The Chicago White Sox are fighting to hold onto the American League's final wild card spot as they finish their series against the Kansas City Royals today (Thursday, September 24). They are just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians, who lead the AL Central and are playing the Boston Red Sox.

In the AL West, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are tied for first place. The Astros face the Oakland Athletics, while the Rangers take on the New York Mets. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres lead the National League wild card race as they wrap up their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs are tied for the second NL wild card spot as they head into today's games.

The Guardians can secure a playoff berth with a win over the Red Sox or if the Rangers lose to the Mets, or the Astros lose to the Athletics. The Red Sox can clinch the AL's second wild card with a win over the Guardians or a White Sox loss to the Royals. The White Sox need a win against the Royals or a Rangers loss to the Mets to secure their playoff spot.

In the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Phillies and a Dodgers loss to the Padres. The Dodgers can secure at least the No. 2 seed with a win against the Padres or a Braves loss to the Reds. The Cubs can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Marlins or a Diamondbacks loss to the Rockies. The Padres and Phillies can also secure playoff spots with wins and a Diamondbacks loss.

The playoff picture remains dynamic as teams battle for their postseason positions. The wild card series is set to begin on Tuesday, September 29.