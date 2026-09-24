Sombr Explains Why His Song 'My Body Isn't Ready' Is An 'Important' Message For Young Fans

Sombr hopes young fans struggling with body image know they are not alone.

In a new interview with Elle published on Tuesday (September 22), the "Homewrecker" singer, 21, spoke up about receiving harsh comments on his appearance from people online. He noted that while "women get the worst of it," the body-shaming comments do weigh on him, even explaining that people "[making] fun of how skinny I am ... is why I'm in the f---ing gym now," per People.

Sombr previously let fans in on his own insecurities and body image struggles in his latest single "My Body Isn't Ready." The vulnerable track, which dropped in June, explores wanting to be with someone but being held back by anxieties and self-doubt.

"I feel like it's so important to have this message for the kid who's growing up and going through this," he told Elle. "Everything you see on the internet is these sexy people with perfect bodies. I want there to be a song for the kid who is growing up and doesn't always love the way he looks, and I want him to know that Sombr feels the same thing."

The song has touched a nerve for some fans, including iHeartRadio’s Elvis Duran, who recently opened up about his own insecurities on Elvis Duran and the Morning while sharing how the lyrics of the track made him feel seen.

"This is the most relatable thing I've heard from an artist in a long time," he said. "He's talking about how we hate ourselves through disapproving of our own bodies. I'm absolutely in that crowd."

Watch the emotional moment below.