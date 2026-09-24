Starbucks Closing Hundreds Of Cafes In Streamlining Effort

Starbucks is set to close around 250 stores across North America this week as part of a strategic plan to streamline operations and cut costs. This move is part of CEO Brian Niccol's initiative to reduce expenses by $2 billion by the end of the 2028 fiscal year. The closures come as Starbucks aims to improve customer service and create a more welcoming atmosphere in its coffeehouses.

According to a message from Niccol, the decision to close certain locations follows a careful review of the company's North American coffeehouse portfolio. The goal is to focus resources on locations that can deliver the desired customer experience and meet financial performance expectations. The company plans to end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada, including both company-operated and licensed cafes.

In addition to store closures, Starbucks is laying off more than 200 corporate staff as part of its streamlining efforts. This includes cutting 120 technology positions and 104 roles in coffeehouse design and development. These layoffs are part of a broader effort to reduce non-retail headcount and expenses.

Starbucks has committed to offering transfers to nearby locations for affected employees and providing comprehensive severance packages for those who cannot be immediately placed. The company also plans to uplift more than 1,000 locations to introduce enhanced designs and improve customer experience.

The restructuring plan is expected to incur significant costs, with approximately $150 million in employee separation expenses and $850 million in restructuring charges related to store closures. Despite these challenges, Starbucks aims to grow its footprint again in fiscal year 2026 and continue investing in its business.

Starbucks has also announced plans to invest over $500 million in labor hours across company-owned cafes as part of its "Green Apron Service" initiative, which aims to enhance customer service and operating standards.

The company's strategy is to reinforce what is working and prioritize resources accordingly, with a focus on long-term growth and resilience.