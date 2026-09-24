Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Welcome First Child, Reveal Baby's Name

By Sarah Tate

September 24, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

And then there were three.

Taylor Lautner is officially a dad after he and his wife Tay Lautner welcomed their first child together. The couple announced their happy news in a joint post to Instagram on Wednesday (September 23), revealing they welcomed their daughter one week prior. While they had previously joked about naming their baby Taylor, they ultimately chose a different name while still honoring her parents' matching first names, sharing her name, Lennon Taylor Lautner, as well as her adorable nickname.

"One week loving our sweet little Lenny 🤍 Lennon Taylor Lautner 🎀 9.16.2026," they wrote in the caption alongside a photo of their newborn next to a cross-stitch of her name with brown teddy bear holding a pink balloon.

The announcement was met with plenty of sweet support in the comments, including from Taylor's Twilight costar Nikki Reed.

"oh be still my heart. Congratulations to you both, I'm so happy for you," she wrote. "Baby Lenny, Auntie Nik is ready to give you all the snuggles."

Taylor and Tay revealed they were expecting a child together in March, sharing their announcement on Instagram with the caption, "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?" The couple went public with their romance in 2018 and got engaged in 2021 before tying the knot the following year on November 11, 2022.

Congratulations to the happy family!

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