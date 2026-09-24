Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Welcome First Child, Reveal Baby's Name

And then there were three.

Taylor Lautner is officially a dad after he and his wife Tay Lautner welcomed their first child together. The couple announced their happy news in a joint post to Instagram on Wednesday (September 23), revealing they welcomed their daughter one week prior. While they had previously joked about naming their baby Taylor, they ultimately chose a different name while still honoring her parents' matching first names, sharing her name, Lennon Taylor Lautner, as well as her adorable nickname.

"One week loving our sweet little Lenny 🤍 Lennon Taylor Lautner 🎀 9.16.2026," they wrote in the caption alongside a photo of their newborn next to a cross-stitch of her name with brown teddy bear holding a pink balloon.